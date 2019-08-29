Missing out on the NRL finals really hurts.

After the highs of last year, the realisation after last Saturday's game that we wouldn't be part of September football was pretty disheartening.

It wasn't a nice feeling as we sat in the dressing room after the Sharks match, but we only have ourselves to blame.

For now, we can't afford to dwell on things too much, as our focus turns to the final two games.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It's been a tough period for us, but did our best to bounce into training this week and be upbeat and positive.

It's important on the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.