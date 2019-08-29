Missing out on the NRL finals really hurts.

After the highs of last year, the realisation after last Saturday's game that we wouldn't be part of September football was pretty disheartening.

It wasn't a nice feeling as we sat in the dressing room after the Sharks match, but we only have ourselves to blame.

For now, we can't afford to dwell on things too much, as our focus turns to the final two games.

Advertisement

It's been a tough period for us, but did our best to bounce into training this week and be upbeat and positive.

It's important on the back of an up-and-down year to give our fans something to cheer about on Friday.

There's been a couple of intense sessions this week, with a total focus on effort areas. We didn't do a lot with the football.

Having leaked too many points across our last three games, defense has been the main emphasis.

We know we're need to be particularly strong in that area, especially coming up against a strong attacking side like the Rabbitohs.

I want to make special mention of Agnatius Paasi this week.

On the eve of his personal milestone this weekend (100 NRL games), he cut his hair that he has been growing for four years to raise money for the 'Shave for a Cure' foundation.

Warrior's Blake Green (L) kicks a field goal. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

It's typical of the type of person he is — selfless and always thinking of others.

Advertisement

We all love playing with 'Iggy' and want to put a strong performance for his 100th.

The hair looks alright too! The boys have been joking he has shredded a couple of kilos without his huge 'hair bear' look.

Kodi Nikorima is back in the halves this week and will get a chance to be more involved in the game through running the ball, which is an obvious strength of his.

Chanel Harris-Tavita will play a role at 9 at different stages during the game which will be exciting.

Looking at my own preparation, the body was a bit banged up after the Sharks' game, but I am raring to go for Friday.

My focus is on digging in and playing tough.

The Rabbitohs will be a big challenge, but we rose to the occasion against the Sea Eagles last time we were at Mt Smart and are confident we can do it against another top side.

Hooker Damien Cook is the key for them.

When he runs from dummy half he puts the team on the front foot and off the back of that they seem to pop up from everywhere.

Sam Burgess is back and he is such an influential leader for them physically. It's certainly a danger for us as they seem to have hit form at the right time.

That was shown last week against the Broncos, with Wayne Bennett's post-match celebration in the dressing room demonstrating how much it meant.

I've never seen him show a heap of emotion like that, but it's great that coaches can do that some times. They are under so much pressure, but they deserve the rewards when they get them.

Hopefully it will be Mooks grooving in the sheds on Friday night!