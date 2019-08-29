COMMENT:

Those among the Chiefs unlucky enough to have been tackled by teammate Luke Jacobson call him "Concrete Shoulders", a nickname that describes the unforgiving nature of the 22-year-old's defence which is one of the reasons why he is likely to be part of the foundations of the All Black pack for years to come.

In reviewing his loose forwards at his team's World Cup squad announcement this week, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said there was no obvious "grizzly bear" among them – no Jerry Collins or Jerome Kaino type enforcer at least - but Jacobson has the potential

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.