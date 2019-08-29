COMMENT:

Those among the Chiefs unlucky enough to have been tackled by teammate Luke Jacobson call him "Concrete Shoulders", a nickname that describes the unforgiving nature of the 22-year-old's defence which is one of the reasons why he is likely to be part of the foundations of the All Black pack for years to come.

In reviewing his loose forwards at his team's World Cup squad announcement this week, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said there was no obvious "grizzly bear" among them – no Jerry Collins or Jerome Kaino type enforcer at least - but Jacobson has the potential to grow into that role.

In fact, Hansen and company will hope he could be a little more than that, even. If Jacobson, a successful former New Zealand under-20s captain, continues his development at the current rate he could be a Kieran Read-type figure – a future No 8 and skipper of the All Blacks, an inspirational all-rounder who can just about do it all.

Too much, too soon? Possibly, but Jacobson's talent with and without the ball is obvious (even if his World Cup selection must be considered a minor surprise) and there won't be huge expectation on him at the World Cup given his inexperience.

He has played only one test – as a replacement against Argentina in July – and while he will be expected to step up if required, the current plan will be that he continues to improve his own game and his combinations with Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Kieran Read and Matt Todd.

"I don't know if you've stood beside Luke but he's a pretty big human," Hansen said when the conversation turned to the size of his loose forwards. "Kieran Read is definitely a big human, and anyone who has tried to stop Ardie will suggest he's bigger than he looks too and Sam Cane's pretty solid.

"It's a perception that we've always had a Jerry Collins or a Jerome Kaino, even a Liam Squire – you'd chuck him into that mould; big grizzly bears. We probably don't have one of them as such. I think Luke will develop into that type of player."

It's about timing, technique and desire as much as size, and, besides, while the 1.91m and 107kg Jacobson isn't small, (Read is 1.93m and about 111kg), he has some growing to do yet, especially muscle- and strength-wise.

Players such as Collins and Kaino – those that strike subconscious fear in the opposition for their destructive defence - don't come around too often, but there was enough evidence in the All Blacks' recent demolition of the Wallabies at Eden Park to suggest there are those among the pack that can deliver a dominant tackle often enough to change the momentum of matches at the World Cup.

Patrick Tuipulotu put in several tackles on Kurtley Beale that the Wallabies fullback might still be feeling. Neither Beale nor blindside flanker Lukhan Salakaia-Loto wanted much of the ball in the second half as a result and just as spectacular were the hits by Read, who was defensively very good in Perth and took it to a new level at Eden Park with 22 tackles, most of which had hints of concrete in them.

Jacobson showed in a struggling Chiefs team this year that he has something special; it's difficult to remember a more dominant performance from a loose forward in Super Rugby than his effort against the Highlanders in Dunedin. His workrate, ability to put players into space, and defence set him apart that night.

The late Collins was a notorious hard-hitter throughout his career, but Kaino took time to develop that side of his game. When he did it led to two World Cup winners' medals.

If Hansen is right, his successor as All Blacks coach could be about to reap the rewards.

"We're very, very confident in the group we've got," he said. "We're got a lot of faith in how the senior loose forwards in that group are playing and we have a lot of faith and confidence in Luke."

The last word should probably go to Cane, who said: "Right from the first time I held a pad with Luke, he sort of rattles your bones a little more than most guys."