In the latest offering as part of its exclusive new partnership with Sky TV, NZME will broadcast the weekly show New Zealand Press Box.

The popular sports news programme will be streamed live on nzherald.co.nz and simulcast on Radio Sport from 8pm.

Hosted by Bernadine Oliver-Kerby and now in its second season, New Zealand Press Box has been a fan favourite since its debut last year - debating the major issues and unpacking the big calls.

And they don't come much bigger than today's All Blacks team naming for the Rugby World Cup in Japan – the main topic of conversation on tonight's episode, featuring leading sports media personalities Rikki Swannell, Martin Devlin, Nathan Rarere and Jim Kayes.

Watch and listen live as the panel discuss the omission of veteran prop Owen Franks that sent shock waves through world rugby, as well as a few other surprises from Steve Hansen's final squad.

Last week, NZME announced its partnership with Sky Sport with the exclusive broadcast of the thrilling UC Championship final between Nelson College and Christchurch Boys' High School.