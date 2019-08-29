On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
fter a few embarrassing attempts at simulating a lineout lift with a resistance band and struggling to convincingly hold my ground in a scrum harness, it was time for the real killer.
Widely regarded as one of the most brutal fitness tests on the New Zealand rugby scene, the Bronco is no easy feat.
The test involves running to the 20m line and back, to the 40m line and back, then to the 60m line and back before repeating the series of shuttles four more times.
Running an accumulative 1.2km may not sound that tough but with 29 turns and no breaks between shuttles to catch your breath, the Bronco makes the more commonly known Beep Test look easy.
"It's a tough one," Tout assured me humorously.
With the likes of Black Ferns veteran Kendra Cocksedge completing the test under five minutes, Tout set the bar for me to finish each full round in one minute in order to stay on track – although I immediately mentally flagged that as an unrealistic target.
My first set of shuttles weren't so bad to my surprise as I managed to make it back to the start line a little over the one minute mark.
However, that's when things started to go downhill.
My legs became increasingly sluggish and I felt my pace slow on every turn. I heard Tout call my time prompting me to pick up my pace and stay on schedule but that five-minute marker had already left my mind.
Too proud to call it quits and walk the test, my only goal was to just keep running.
As I turned on my last 60m shuttle and eyed up the final stretch I gave every last bit of effort I could before finally collapsing at the try line.
I'd done it. Somehow, I had completed it and that's all that mattered.
Comparing my time, Tout said I'd clocked in a minute and a half slower than Cocksedge's benchmark. It didn't sound too bad on paper but it meant she would've run nearly another half a kilometre while I struggled along.
To think it was just a taste of what the Black Ferns endure on a daily basis had my head spinning, and more so that many of the players also balance family life and a career.
Fact is, the women in black work tremendously hard every day to be the world's best - and take it from me, they deserve every bit of glory and respect that comes with it.
Typical Black Ferns training schedule
Monday
Morning – On-field training session
Afternoon - Gym session
Tuesday Double training day Morning - 'Clarity session' working on what the game plan is for the upcoming weekend Afternoon - On-field training with unit and team-based sessions Gym session
Wednesday Day off
Thursday Morning - Extended on-field training with unit and team-based sessions Afternoon - Gym session