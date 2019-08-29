Black Ferns strength and conditioning coach Jamie Tout puts Cheree Kinnear through her paces during a Black Ferns training session.

As I ran back down the side of the Auckland Grammar rugby pitch completing just my second round of the Bronco fitness test, I began seriously questioning what I'd got myself into.

Sure, it sounded cool to experience first-hand a Black Ferns training session, but I quickly realised that to be at the top of the women's game takes blood, sweat and tears ... and a lot of cardio.

Think it's easy to train like a Black Fern? Think again.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Typical Black Ferns training schedule