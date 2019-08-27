Senior Warriors forward Adam Blair admits the team has lost belief and confidence, but remains optimistic the Auckland club can finish the 2019 campaign on a positive note.

The consecutive heavy defeats to the Sharks and the Roosters have cast a dark shadow over what was already a disappointing season.

The 42-16 loss to the Sharks was particularly damaging, as the team a week's build up in Sydney and were expected to respond after the one-sided Roosters result a week earlier.

Instead they produced a feeble effort, with the game over early in the second half, as the Sharks cut through paper thin defence.

Coach Stephen Kearney pointed to a lack of resilience and belief after the match, and Blair agreed there is an issue.

"The belief thing is obviously a tough one," said Blair. "When you are getting beaten up by 40 points two weeks in a row it's quite hard to keep believing in what you are doing, individually and as a group."

"We probably have taken a dent in our belief as a group. But the prior month or so before the Raiders game (round 20) it was all there. We need to find [that] in the last two weeks to grab some belief, enjoy what we have got left, play for each other, [have] trust and have fun in what we do."

Blair also brushed off the public comments of CEO Cameron George last week, who, among other things, said there was a lack of effort among some members of the playing group, prompting a sharp response from coach Stephen Kearney.

"I haven't really seen what's going on but I've heard Cam has come out and said some stuff," said Blair. "I guess Cam is just passionate about the club and passionate about where they want to head. Maybe those two can sort their stuff out behind closed doors, we have a job to do as a team to go out there and try to perform."

Blair added that he didn't take personal offence from George's comments, despite the suggestion that several members of the NRL squad were under performing, and were only retained because of a lack of alternatives.

"I don't really read into it," said Blair. "He's passionate about league and the club, wants to do what is right for the club. We can't control what he says, he's entitled to what he wants to say, we'll just have to work hard and finish the season on a good note because after that it's a long time before you play again."

It was a physical training session on Tuesday, with a sole focus on defence and plenty of full contact drills, demonstrating an intensity that wasn't apparent last Sunday.

Blair maintains if they can sort out their defensive issues (they have missed 78 tackles in the last two matches) something positive can be salvaged from the season.

"There is always effort there, but it is not collective effort as a group," said Blair.

"Defence is an attitude; it's a hard job to do. It's about turning up and looking after your mate next to you. When times are tough and you have to defend your line three or four times, it's about worrying about that job at that moment, rather than the next job or whatever is after that."

Utility forward Jazz Tevaga said the equation was simple.

"We have two games left in the season," said Tevaga. "What do we do? Do we roll over, or do we end the season on a high and give our fans something to cheer about? We need to install some care and pride back in the jersey because there hasn't been much of that."