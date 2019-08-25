Cambridge trainer Tony Pike will head into the first day of the Bostock New Zealand Spring Racing Carnival at Hastings this Saturday with some added firepower thanks to the circumstances created by the abandonment of racing at Taupo last Wednesday.

With the Taupo meeting called off after four races, Pike's promising filly Kali missed out on making her spring debut in the 1100m 3-year-old fillies race scheduled on the day.

That race has now been added to the Hastings programme with Pike confident of a good performance from his charge who impressed many good judges when winning stylishly first-up at the venue back in April.

"We're philosophical about missing the run at Taupo the other day, given the race has been rescheduled to Hastings," Pike said.

Advertisement

"She [Kali] had trialled up well beforehand and was ready for the run so the delay won't have any effect on her. It might actually be a blessing in disguise as she had drawn badly at Taupo so hopefully she might cop a draw a little closer in this time, while the weather forecast looks pretty good so the track should be nigh on perfect.

Loire, another of Pike's talented 3-year-old fillies, will also be going to Hastings although she will avoid a clash with Kali as her target for the day is the Listed El Roca-Sir Colin Meads Trophy (1200m).

"Loire will gallop with Kali at Te Rapa [today] and we are pleased with where she is at leading into her first run," Pike said. "The 1200m is likely to be a little too short for her but once she steps up to 1400m and further I think you will see her at her best."

Pike also reported last start Group2 Foxbridge Plate (1200m) winner Endless Drama was in good shape as he gets ready to tackle the feature race on day one at Hastings, the Group 1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m).

"We are going to take his campaign on a run by run basis with the plan being to tackle the Tarzino and then go to the second day for the Windsor Park Plate. We will head to Perth for the Winterbottom Stakes (Group 1, 1200m) first-up in late November.

- NZ Racing Desk