England issued a powerful statement ahead of the World Cup by overwhelming Ireland 57-15 at Twickenham in a victory that set records for highest score and greatest winning margin against their Six Nations rivals.

Tries in each half by Joe Cokanasiga and additional touch downs from Elliot Daly, Manu Tuilagi, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Tom Curry and Luke Cowan-Dickie indicated Eddie Jones' men will be genuine contenders in Japan this autumn.

At the heart of a second triumph of the summer's four warm-up tests was man of the match Tuilagi, who bristled with power and intent that tormented a vulnerable Irish defence that fell to pieces in the second-half.

It was Joe Schmidt's team who took first blood through an early Jordan Larmour try, but their hopes of clinching the win that would lift them to the summit of the global rankings at the expense of Wales quickly disintegrated.

Advertisement

The greatest danger England faced was not from impotent Ireland but sunburn as Twickenham roasted in temperatures that peaked at 30 degrees, yet they were well equipped for broiling conditions having spent 10 days in a heat camp in Treviso.

Ireland's Devin Toner reacts after losing 57-15 against England. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie/Photosport

Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola were magnificent up-front, while George Ford is arguing a strong case to reclaim the first five-eighth duties for the World Cup, but players excelled across the whole starting XV.

While England fans will be daring to dream would could unfold in Japan this autumn, their Irish counterparts must be questioning whether a team that laboured to third place in the Six Nations are in full reverse.

And to add misfortune to misery, they also came off worse on the injury count as Cian Healy suffered an ankle injury before Conor Murray was withdrawn at half-time having earlier passed a Head Injury Assessment.

In a performance riddled with errors and poor judgment calls, Ireland limp into back-to-back games against the Welsh. Will this Twickenham humbling spark a highly-charged World Cup campaign? Or sow a seed of doubt before the plane has left for Japan?

History tells us we should read little into the results of this warm-up period. Ireland's hopes are far from dashed.