Poker player Brian Graham holds the chip lead on the final day of the New Zealand Poker Championship Main Event at Christchurch casino.

238 poker players put up $1950 to enter Christchurch casino's marquee tournament, generating a prizepool of $428,400.

After the completion of Day 1a on Friday and Day 1b on Saturday, Graham holds 285,500 in chips where the average for the remaining 59 players is 100,847.

The main event champion will take home $107,000.

DAY 2 QUALIFIERS

Brian Graham 285,500

Darragh Curtin 258,200

Edward Hatzakortzian 221,500

Phil Coll 193,500

Fabian Pera 192,100

Ben Rendall 187,400

Huan Yuan 181,900

Jiang Zhou 171,200

Matthew Curtis 164,200

Shane Hicks 164,100

Tyson Ratahi 154,600

Phillip Hogan 151,200

Scott Hamilton-Hill 145,000

Geoff Smith 137,300

Steve Smith 128,700

Davy Fa'apito124,500

Rob Harrison 121,400

Paul Hockin 120,000

Rheuben Johnston 113,300

Jay Gilbert 112,900

William Lentjes 111,900

Matthew Stark 107,300

Darron Beange 105,200

William Qiu 103,800

William Teh 102,000

Hamish Crawshaw 101,200

Leo Oxbury 98,100

Hata Maki 97,300

Stephen Thompson 96,400

Misty Jones-Middleton 94,300'

Kuru Whiston 92,500

Neville Hart 89,200

John Parker 84,800

Jon Pye 79,700

Charlton Hawes 77,300

Mike King 72,300

Shaun Goldsbury 68,900

Justin Huege de Serville 67,500

Gang Zhu 67,100

Hua Gao 66,500

Jacqui Thorby 65,900

Donald Cairns 65,200

Jesse Broughton-Row 62,800

Shurane Vijayaram 62,500

Dylan Rowe 61,800

Tyler King 57,100

Sam Courtenay 56,900

Jono Tripp 56,200

Phil Hawkins 54,500

Luciano Marcolino 53,600

Tolu Tuilagi 42,500

Jakson Laughton 41,100

Jeremy Parry 40,900

Rachael Bellard 40,100

Noels Cook 35,000

Andrew McLeod 19,300

Neville Te Waka 18,200

Daniel Burich17,300

Matt Vaux13,900

PRIZES

1ST$107,000.00

2ND$66,000.00

3RD$48,000.00

4TH$36,000.00

5TH$27,000.00

6TH$20,000.00

7TH$16,000.00

8TH$12,400.00

9TH$9,900.00

10TH$8,000.00

11TH$8,000.00

12TH$8,000.00

13TH$6,600.00

14TH$6,600.00

15TH$6,600.00

16TH$5,500.00

17TH$5,500.00

18TH$5,500.00

19TH$4,600.00

20TH$4,600.00

21ST$4,600.00

22ND$4,000.00

23RD$4,000.00

24TH$4,000.00