Poker player Brian Graham holds the chip lead on the final day of the New Zealand Poker Championship Main Event at Christchurch casino.
238 poker players put up $1950 to enter Christchurch casino's marquee tournament, generating a prizepool of $428,400.
After the completion of Day 1a on Friday and Day 1b on Saturday, Graham holds 285,500 in chips where the average for the remaining 59 players is 100,847.
The main event champion will take home $107,000.
DAY 2 QUALIFIERS
Brian Graham 285,500
Darragh Curtin 258,200
Edward Hatzakortzian 221,500
Phil Coll 193,500
Fabian Pera 192,100
Ben Rendall 187,400
Huan Yuan 181,900
Jiang Zhou 171,200
Matthew Curtis 164,200
Shane Hicks 164,100
Tyson Ratahi 154,600
Phillip Hogan 151,200
Scott Hamilton-Hill 145,000
Geoff Smith 137,300
Steve Smith 128,700
Davy Fa'apito124,500
Rob Harrison 121,400
Paul Hockin 120,000
Rheuben Johnston 113,300
Jay Gilbert 112,900
William Lentjes 111,900
Matthew Stark 107,300
Darron Beange 105,200
William Qiu 103,800
William Teh 102,000
Hamish Crawshaw 101,200
Leo Oxbury 98,100
Hata Maki 97,300
Stephen Thompson 96,400
Misty Jones-Middleton 94,300'
Kuru Whiston 92,500
Neville Hart 89,200
John Parker 84,800
Jon Pye 79,700
Charlton Hawes 77,300
Mike King 72,300
Shaun Goldsbury 68,900
Justin Huege de Serville 67,500
Gang Zhu 67,100
Hua Gao 66,500
Jacqui Thorby 65,900
Donald Cairns 65,200
Jesse Broughton-Row 62,800
Shurane Vijayaram 62,500
Dylan Rowe 61,800
Tyler King 57,100
Sam Courtenay 56,900
Jono Tripp 56,200
Phil Hawkins 54,500
Luciano Marcolino 53,600
Tolu Tuilagi 42,500
Jakson Laughton 41,100
Jeremy Parry 40,900
Rachael Bellard 40,100
Noels Cook 35,000
Andrew McLeod 19,300
Neville Te Waka 18,200
Daniel Burich17,300
Matt Vaux13,900
PRIZES
1ST$107,000.00
2ND$66,000.00
3RD$48,000.00
4TH$36,000.00
5TH$27,000.00
6TH$20,000.00
7TH$16,000.00
8TH$12,400.00
9TH$9,900.00
10TH$8,000.00
11TH$8,000.00
12TH$8,000.00
13TH$6,600.00
14TH$6,600.00
15TH$6,600.00
16TH$5,500.00
17TH$5,500.00
18TH$5,500.00
19TH$4,600.00
20TH$4,600.00
21ST$4,600.00
22ND$4,000.00
23RD$4,000.00
24TH$4,000.00