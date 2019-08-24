This weekend the major semifinals for both the Auckland first and second division competitions will be held at Mount Smart Stadium, with the winners advancing to their respective Grand Final and the loser being eliminated.

Glenora come off a two-point victory over Northcote in a thrilling elimination semi last Saturday, and will face a Howick side who will be hurting from a loss to Mt Albert which leaves them on the brink of a heartbreaking exit from the playoffs.

In the second division Papakura receive a second life after losing to Te Atatu last week and will play Bay Roskill, who are looking to qualify for the Grand Final for the second straight year.

Fox Championship major semifinal: Papakura v Bay Roskill | Saturday, August 24 | 12.45pm kick-off

