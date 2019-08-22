After Shaun Johnson's departure from the club, the Warriors were left with a sizeable war chest to flex on the player market in an attempt to lure talent from other clubs to Auckland. However, there has been little movement on that front. It hasn't been for lack of trying however, as the club has been linked with more than a few free off-contract players during the season but, more often than not, missing out.

Missed

Jake Turpin – Brisbane Broncos hooker – re-signed with Brisbane

The Warriors were interested in bringing the young Broncos over, reportedly offering him a multi-year deal with upwards of $1m. The 22-year-old opted to stay put, signing a three-year deal with the Broncos. When asked about his decision, the harness racing enthusiast said being close to his family and their horses was the deciding factor.

Matt Lodge – Brisbane prop – re-signed with Brisbane

Another Bronco who couldn't be lured across the Tasman for a reported $1m deal, the controversial prop chose to stay put. The Warriors were said to have tabled a massive offer for the 24-year-old's services, but he instead inked a three-year deal to remain in Brisbane. "I've got my dream contract with my dream club," Lodge said of re-signing.

Tevita Pangai Jr – Brisbane forward – re-signed with Brisbane

Noticing a recurring theme here? There's something about young Broncos talent that appeals to the Warriors brass, but like Turpin and Lodge, Pangai Jr re-sign with the Brisbane club for a further three years. The Warriors had been linked with a move for the Tongan representative, but there were no reports of the club fielding an offer for him.

Dylan Brown – Parramatta Eels half – re-signed with Parramatta

Auckland-born, the 19-year-old was hot on the radar of the Auckland club. Before he had even played a game of NRL football, the Warriors were willing to splash the cash to bring him back across the Tasman on a deal with more than $3m – but to no avail. Brown re-signed with Parramatta until the end of the 2020 season, and has indicated his desire to remain at the club long term.

There's still hope

Apisai Koroisau – Manly Sea Eagles hooker

Koroisau has been given permission by the Sea Eagles to negotiate with other clubs as they look to free up cash to lock Jake and Tom Trbojevic down on a long term basis. With young gun hooker Manase Fainu on the roster, 26-year-old Koroisau finds himself as the man likely on the move. The Warriors have expressed interest in the playmaker, and are reportedly confident they will be able to secure his services on a multi-year deal.

David Fifita – Brisbane forward

Look at that – another young Bronco on the Warriors' radar. Fifita is currently signed until the end of the 2020 season, but rival teams are circling. Clubs can begin negotiating with the behemoth second rower, and there are suggestions the Warriors are willing to front up with a lucrative offer to entice the 19-year-old across the ditch on a long term basis.

Kurt Capewell – Cronulla Sharks second row/centre

Because it seems a player can be off contract and not be linked with a move to the Warriors, Capewell is the last name though to be in the Warriors' crosshairs. The Sharks have all but resigned to the fact the utility will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season as they lack the space in their salary cap to outbid rival clubs. At least three clubs are believed to be in the hunt for Capewell's signature and the Auckland franchise is one of them.

Secured

Kodi Nikorima – Brisbane utility

There was some success for the Warriors in the player market this season, with Nikorima joining the club midway through the season after being told he wouldn't be guaranteed a future in the halves with the Broncos. Apparently the Warriors could, and he signed a two and a half year deal with the club worth more than $1m.

Running it back

Utility Jazz Tevaga, prop Agnatius Paasi and hooker Karl Lawton will all return to the club beyond the 2019 season.