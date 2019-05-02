Kodi Nikorima is a New Zealand Warrior.

After a week of speculation and rumours surrounding the Kiwis halfback, the Herald understands a deal has been concluded to bring the 25-year-old to Mt Smart.

He will arrive in this country in the coming days, and should be available for the Warriors match against the Dragons next Saturday, which ironically will be held in Brisbane as part of the NRL's Magic round.

The Warriors initially offered a three year contract from the 2020 season onwards, but since the Broncos have granted the 25-year-old an early release from his contract that deal will be extended by half a season.

Nikorima was stood down from the Broncos match against the Rabbitohs last night, and given this week to consider his future.

Nikorima will add considerable depth to the Warriors all-important spine, as he has played first grade at halfback, hooker and fullback.

But he has been targeted to add strength and experience to the halves, and that will be his primary position, despite his versatility.

Nikorima has played 86 NRL games since making his debut in 2015. He has also played 13 tests for the Kiwis, and was the lead playmaker on last year's tour of England.

An announcement on Nikorima's move is expected later on Friday.