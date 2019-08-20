Injured All Black Brodie Retallick has raised a few eyebrows after posting a picture with his family "bob sled training" at Mt Ruapehu.

Retallick, who dislocated his shoulder in last month's draw against the Springboks, managed to escape significant damage but is still in a rush against time to get fit for the World Cup in September 21.

No specific comeback date has been stated yet, but Retallick is looking likely to miss at least the start of the tournament.

Steve Hansen said "there's a good possibility he could make the World Cup" after the 28-year-old was cleared of structural damage after a scan.

The All Black lock trained with the team before the 36-0 thrashing of the Wallabies last Saturday and is currently enjoying some family time at Whakapapa ski field.

"Bob sled training today @whakapapanz with the girls, first time at the snow they loved it. @nikitaretallick," Retallick wrote on Instagram along with a photo with his two kids sledging down the slopes.

While the heartwarming photo was received with general praise, some All Blacks fans expressed concerns for Retallick's shoulder with the World Cup kicking off in a month.

"Jesus Brodie keep that shoulder safe mate!!!!" said one user.

"The whole country holds its breath when u do shit like this! Cant wait to see u in Japan" said another.

"Bro settle down we need you!" another fan added.

Retallick remains one of the All Blacks' most important players and will be a massive boost to the side in Japan.

The All Blacks play their final pre-World Cup warm-up game against Tonga in Hamilton on September 7.