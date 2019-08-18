The Warriors are rallying around Gerard Beale after the centre suffered a serious knee injury during the NRL loss to the Roosters.

Beale has broken his knee cap in an eighth-minute collision with Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and was taken to hospital immediately.

Warriors assistant coach Stacey Jones says it's a very nasty injury.

"It's a very nasty injury. The boys saw it when it happened and the look on their faces was just as bad. We feel for Bealey at the moment and we hope that he can make a good recovery. I think his kneecap snapped in half…just about popping out of the skin," Jones said.

Beale has been advised to stay in Sydney to be operated on, while the Warriors will remain in the city to prepare for Saturday's match with the Cronulla Sharks.