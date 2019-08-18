Follow live updates as the Warriors take on the Sydney Roosters in the NRL.

As the Warriors continue their unlikely bid to make the NRL finals, the progress of the Broncos will provoke some envy out Mt Smart way.

The Auckland team have a near impossible road to September football, and the most difficult of any contenders.

Aside from the Roosters on Sunday (4pm NZT), the Warriors (19 points) also face two other teams in the top four and the highly rated Sharks, and realistically have to win all four matches, with three on the road.

But Brisbane (23 points) are sitting pretty after Friday's night's win over the Panthers, and have the luxury of two more home games.

Both the Warriors and the Broncos have had erratic seasons, but the Queensland team have found a way to get results when it really matters.

There's not much between the two sides, and the Warriors probably should have won both encounters this season, guilty of failing to take their chances in the 8-2 loss at Mt Smart and the 18-18 draw at Suncorp.

The Auckland team also could have done the double over the Panthers, but for a fateful late slip, and the home losses to the Cowboys and Knights also hurt, as did the unlucky defeat in Melbourne.

It's the 'ifs' and 'buts' that have defined the Warriors' campaign, in contrast to last season where they developed the happy habit of winning a lot of tight games.

The last rites of this season might not be too far away, but there have been some positives.

The ongoing brilliance and dedication of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, the development of Ken Maumalo, the consistency of Peta Hiku and Leeson Ah Mau and the emergence of Chanel Harris-Tavita.

Jazz Tevaga has also backed up his breakout 2018 season with aplomb, and showed his versatility with a strong game at hooker last Friday.