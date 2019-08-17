One Grand Finalist will be confirmed this weekend, while for one team the Premiership dream will end on Saturday afternoon, as the semifinals take place in the First Division SAS Fox Memorial Premiership.

It's make-or-break for Northcote and Glenora, with the loser of their clash being eliminated and the winner advancing to the major semifinal next week.

Direct entry to the Grand Final awaits the winner of Mt Albert v Howick in the day's second semifinal, while the loser will survive and play the winner of Northcote v Glenora next week.

Coverage starts at 12.50pm on Saturday.

3v4 elimination semi-final: Northcote v Glenora | Saturday, August 17 | 12.50pm kick-off