New Zealand IndyCar racer Scott Dixon has four races left in the 2019 season and if he wants to add to his five titles, he needs a good result this weekend at Pocono.

He is one of four drivers still in contention for the 2019 championship. Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden has a 16-point advantage over Andretti Autosport's Alexander Rossi, with another Penske pilot Simon Pagenaud 47 points off the lead and Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dixon is hanging in there 62 points back.

For most people, making up 62 points over four races would be a big ask, but with a race win worth 50 points, it's not as bad as it looks. And there are a number of things in Dixon's favour in his quest for a sixth title.

First up is his experience; 16 years at elite level means he's seen it all. Second, he has more race wins than anyone else in the field and is third on the all-time winners' list with 46.

Third is that he came from behind to win the 2015 championship from Pablo Montoya.

And fourth is that the last race of the season is worth double points.

Not many drivers — four, including Dixon — have come from fourth to take the title with four races to go, but it's not impossible. If anyone can do it, the Kiwi can.

Pocono this weekend is where Dixon has to make his move on the leaders and it's a good track to start his push for another title.

While technically called an oval, it's far from a traditional one. Pocono is more a cross between a regular oval and a coat hanger.

The 4km track has three uniquely shaped corners and the front straight is the widest and longest of all the 17-race schedule.

"Pocono is really fast and produces great IndyCar racing," said Dixon. "It's such a unique challenge to get everything right.

"The team swept the podium in 2013 and that is a perfect example of things going your way here when you get everything right. It's a long race and it's now time to roll the dice and take chances.

"Race wins are all that matter at this stage in the season if you want to have a shot at defending this championship title."

The one thing that has made Dixon the man to beat and a perennial championship contender is his ability to win races on all sorts of tracks. Most drivers in the field have a preference for one or the other style of track but not the Kiwi.

Dixon has 21 wins on ovals, with six coming from short ovals, 13 from intermediate ovals and two from superspeedways, one of which was in 2013 at Pocono. His 21 wins on ovals are more than any other active driver, so the omens are good.