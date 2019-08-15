NRL Women's Premiership history will be made when the Warriors become the first club to stage a standalone match at Mount Smart Stadium on September 22 (3.15pm kick-off).

While the Warriors' opposition is yet to be confirmed, the NRL has announced it will be the first standalone NRLW fixture running separate to the NRL finals.

Perhaps most importantly, it's a significant boost to the title prospects for the Warriors' Women.

Last season they were forced to play across the Tasman three weeks in succession, in Sydney (twice) and Brisbane.

They made an impressive start, with a win over the highly rated Roosters team, but couldn't back that up in the subsequent games, falling to defeats against the Broncos and Dragons.

Part of the reason was the travel toll, which was a significant burden for semi-professional athletes.

But this year's scheduling means the team will spend the middle bloc of the campaign at home.

The NRL has also announced a second standalone NRLW match on Sunday, September 29 when St George Illawarra will play the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

The final NRLW draw and venues, including the team the Warriors will play at Mount Smart Stadium, will be released following the end of the NRL's final regular season round.

"We couldn't be more excited and honoured to host the first standalone NRLW game in history," said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"We're immensely proud being one of the competition's foundation clubs and to now have our team playing at home for the first time is hugely significant."

After finishing third in the inaugural NRLW season, the Warriors will start their second campaign on the weekend of September 14-15, play their second match at Mount Smart Stadium on September 22 and their third and final game will be against Brisbane on September 28 (venue to be confirmed). The grand final will be played at ANZ Stadium on Sunday, October 6.

Tickets will be on sale for the Mt Smart clash from Monday, August 19.