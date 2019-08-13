Warriors youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita has been retained in the halves for the clash with the Roosters on Sunday, despite the possible return of Kiwis halfback Kodi Nikorima.

It's just reward for Harris-Tavita, who was outstanding in the Warriors' surprise 24-16 win over Manly last Friday.

He was involved in most of the Warriors' best moments on attack, including two try assists for Ken Maumalo and also made an impact on defence, not afraid to put his body on the line, typified by a memorable shot on Tom Trbojevic.

That performance followed up a best-on-field display in the 46-12 loss to the Raiders, when the 20-year-old was singled out by Stephen Kearney (as an example to the others) during his now infamous halftime tirade that night.

Harris-Tavita is part of an unchanged 17 for the game in Sydney, though Nikorima is on the extended bench.

READ MORE: Chanel No. 6: The Warriors rookie who continues to defy logic

If the 25-year-old, who has struggled with an ankle complaint over the last month, comes through this week's training indications are he will be used as a dummy half option against the reigning premiers.

Chanel Harris-Tavita. Photo / Photosport

Nikorima first hurt his ankle scoring a late try in the 19-18 win over the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

Nikorima then missed the loss to Parramatta and then re-injured his ankle early in the match against Raiders, which ruled him out last week.

The clash with the Roosters will be extra special for front rower Leeson Ah Mau, who becomes the NRL's newest 200-game player in the historic contest at the Sydney Cricket Ground (4.00pm NZT).

Ah Mau's career milestone coincides with the first time the Warriors have played at the famed SCG.

The 29-year-old Mangere East junior is one of only two players to appear in each of the club's 20 matches this season,

Ah Mau returned to the Warriors this season after starting his NRL career with two appearances in 2009.

The New Zealand and Samoa international then made 33 appearances for the Cowboys in 2010 and 2011 before spending seven years with the St George Illawarra Dragons from 2012-2018 (144 games).

The ultra consistent Ah Mau is averaging 111 metres a game this season and he's also one of the most effective defenders in the game, making 577 tackles and missing just 10.

In the win over Manly he ran for 137 metres from 12 carries and made 29 tackles without a miss.

The Warriors lie 11th on the ladder on 19 points, two behind eighth-placed Brisbane and three behind seventh-placed Penrith.

They face a Roosters side coming off an impressive 22-18 win over the in-form Canberra Raiders to sit second on the table.

Warriors team:

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c)

2 Adam Pompey

3 Peta Hiku

4 Gerard Beale

5 Ken Maumalo

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Blake Green

8 Agnatius Paasi

9 Jazz Tevaga

10 Leeson Ah Mau

11 Adam Blair

12 Isaiah Papali'i

13 Lachlan Burr

Interchange:

14 Adam Keighran

15 Sam Lisone

16 Bunty Afoa

17 Ligi Sao

18 Kodi Nikorima

20 Blake Ayshford

21 Leivaha Pulu

22 Hayze Perham