The NRL has been rocked by an investigation into Parramatta forward Shaun Lane after shocking photos of the 24-year-old in possession of a white substance emerged online.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the NRL integrity unit have launched an investigation into two images which are believed to have been taken during Manly's Mad Monday celebrations last year, prior to Lane joining the Eels.

"The integrity unit has been asked to investigate photographs which allegedly feature a Parramatta Eels player," an NRL spokesperson said.

"The Parramatta Club is cooperating with the Integrity Unit."

Advertisement

Shaun Lane during a Warriors training session. Photo / Photosport

The first photo allegedly shows Lane, who played for the Warriors in 2016, holding a plastic bag containing the substance with another showing him putting something in his mouth.

There is no suggestion, however, of what the substance might be or that any illegal substance was consumed.

"Pictures have emerged in the last 24 hours of Lane at Mad Monday last year with the Manly Sea Eagles, with a plastic bag, which contains white substance," Daily Telegraph reporter Phil Rothfield told NRL 360.

"We're not saying he took the drug, but we're reporting the fact the NRL integrity unit has the photos now, the Eels have the photos and have had preliminary talks with Lane.

"Even though it did happen some time ago, the NRL are concerned about it."

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Phil Rothfield reports that the NRL integrity unit are investigating @TheParraEels player Shaun Lane.



📺 #NRL360 live on Fox League 502 pic.twitter.com/bk7UoCvGmF — FOX LEAGUE (@FOXNRL) August 12, 2019

Rothfield went on to describe both the photos and how they were distributed as disturbing.

The Eels issued a statement confirming they were aware of the images but that they "will be making no further comment until the investigation has been completed".

Lane made his debut for the Warriors in round nine of the 2016 season before signing a two-year contract with Manly in 2017.

Advertisement

Lane will meet with the Eels today.