New Zealand caddie Steve Williams has been dumped by Australian golfer Jason Day after just two months on the job.

The Herald understands that Day and Williams have split after just six events together, with Day cutting ties after missing the cut at the Northern Trust, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Day had cajoled Williams out of retirement before the US Open, with the former World No 1 wanting to end a slide which had seen him go over a year without winning on the PGA Tour, and falling to 16th in the world.

The combination started promisingly with a tie for 21st at the US Open followed by a share of eighth at the Travelers Championship, but Day missed the cut at the Open Championship and failed to crack the top 40 in the following four events, sliding further to 21st in the world.

Jason Day plays a shot during the Open Championship at Royal Portrush while Steve Williams looks on. Photo / Getty Images

Williams, who famously spent years as Tiger Woods' caddy before a stint with Adam Scott, is understood to have been shocked at the decision, with Day opting to go back to having one of his former caddies and friends carry his bag.

The pair suffered from a difference in styles, with Williams being more of an "old school" caddie, relying on his eyes, while Day prefers modern data and tracking equipment.

Insiders say the pair "didn't gel", in what proved to be a confusing process.

The 55-year-old Williams is understood to have no further plans to pick up the bag in the near future, while Day is set to tee up at the BMW Championship this weekend.