Mike Perry may have been upset he didn't win the fight, but looking at the evidence afterwards it's quite clear to see why.
The brawl between Perry and Vicente Luque went the full three rounds as both fighters traded heavy blows.
But it was Luque who left the biggest mark when he launched into a flying knee and landed it clean on the bridge of Perry's nose.
Despite Perry finishing the bout with blood all over his face and his nose in pieces, he only lost the fight via split decision.
The brutal impact of the knee shattered Perry's nose and left it sprawled across his face. Cameras zoomed in after the final bell to show the extent of the damage and fans couldn't believe their eyes.
UFC President Dana White showed off the up close and personal view of the destruction of Perry's face who was escorted to hospital for a CT scan. He was reportedly having trouble breathing … for pretty obvious reasons.