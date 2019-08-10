By Patrick McKendry in Perth

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has expressed his disappointment with his team's discipline in Perth rather than the controversial red card for Scott Barrett which will put the lock's involvement at the World Cup next month in doubt.

Barrett will now face the judiciary after he was adjudged to have shoulder charged Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper by referee Jérôme Garcès at the end of the first half at Optus Stadium tonight.

Barrett faces a ban of probably between four and six tests. The All Blacks have two tests remaining before they face South Africa in Yokohama on September 21, and four pool games in total before the knockout matches.

"I'm obviously disappointed," Hansen said. "Australia played particularly well and deserved the win. They were the best side on the day. The red card didn't help us but we didn't help ourselves either. Our discipline was poor in the first half.

"There were numerous occasions when we got offside when we didn't need to.

"It was dumb footy and we've got to be smarter than that.

"Our changing shed is very disappointed because of how we performed and that's how it should be. Australia gave us a lesson in what to do when you have a side down by one man.

"At the same time I'm extremely proud of the way they hung in. Australia wanted to play footy, they wanted to play fast. In the end we couldn't cover the extra space."

Hansen was reluctant to comment on Garcès' decision, saying it was now before the judiciary and he didn't want to affect that process.

"You don't want to be pre-judge things at this point. We'll have to look at video to see if there were any mitigating circumstances."

He added of the record 47-26 defeat which came after Australia enjoyed 80 per cent possession the first half: "I know the scoreboard is pretty massive – 47 points, we don't normally have that score put against us.

"I don't think we can beat ourselves up about our defence in the second half. There was plenty of effort. We were just up against a side who found plenty of space."

Skipper Kieran Read said: "They did really well to take advantage of us being a man down."

Patrick Tuipulotu or Jackson Hemopo will now come into the frame to start alongside Sam Whitelock in the second row in the return match against the Wallabies at Eden Park next Saturday. A win for the Michael Cheika's men would see them reclaim the cup.

Such was Garcès' dramatic intervention it was difficult to get a read on whether the All Blacks improved much on their previous two tests of the year or not.

There were promising signs from the Ardie Savea/Sam Cane loose forward double act, and that pair combined with Kieran Read's defensive nous close to the ruck was becoming increasingly influential as the visitors sought to up the pace via a game based on tempo and width.

In fact, Savea was one of the All Blacks' best, a man who managed to be a menace around the ruck and near the sidelines with the ball too, an all-round game that requires massive amounts of endurance and commitment; two things he has plenty of.

There was good stuff again from Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett, too. The former was creative and the latter deadly near the line. Second-five Anton Lienert-Brown was decisive and dangerous, as was Ngani Laumape when he replaced the injured Jack Goodhue at the end of the first quarter.

Rieko Ioane bounced back with a much-needed try and a more confident performance, but if there is a lingering concern as far as the backline is concerned, it must be right wing Ben Smith, a veteran in his final year still searching for form after a difficult season at the Highlanders.