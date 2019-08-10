COMMENT:

Rugby is on a global path to make the game a safer place for all involved but if all common sense is lost, as it was by Jerome Garces in sending off Scott Barrett, the sport we have come to love will soon become unrecognisable.

Barrett may have deserved a yellow card at most for his shoulder charge just before half time which made contact with Michael Hooper's head and neck area.

But slow down every pick and drive during any match and you will find similar instances in such close quarters at knee height.

Do we really want to be sending players off willy-nilly and near ruining every contest? That is where this sort of officiating will end up taking us.

Protecting the head in regards to mitigating concussion is a positive path but all rugby context does not have to be abandoned in the process.

A note of concern, too, on Garces. Barrett is the All Blacks' fourth red card in history. Garces has now dished out two of those – Sonny Bill Williams the other against the Lions two years ago in Wellington.

That Garces will next control the All Blacks' World Cup opener against the Springboks evokes major nerves about his decision-making ability.

The Wallabies largely dominated the first half in Perth. But from 16-12 at half time to 47-26, Barrett's dismissal undoubtedly turned the battle for the Bledisloe on its head.

Red card aside, though, for the third time this year the All Blacks were again well short of their best.

With a full contingent they missed 20 tackles in the first half – many of these occurring around the ruck where Wallabies halfback Nic White's regular snipes exposed the All Blacks' fringe pillar defenders far too often. This area is a fundamental basic of the game and, therefore, caused most frustration.

Improving discipline will be another focus, as is lifting physicality with the absences of Brodie Retallick and Liam Squire clearly felt.

Even the All Blacks set piece, so often a rock-solid strength, wobbled in the first half with one lineout lost on the Wallabies line and Joe Moody pinged at the scrum.

For all the energy and enthusiasm the Kieran Read-Ardie Savea-Sam Cane loose forward trio brought in the opening quarter, the All Blacks struggled to get their hands on the ball.

Reece Hodge of the Wallabies celebrates his try. Photo / Getty

When they did build phases and pressure in the first half they struck easily – Dane Coles breaking in the outside channel and the excellent Jack Goodhue, prior to his early exit with a leg injury, putting in a brilliant left-footed kick for Anton Lienert-Brown's try.

Assessing combinations, with the All Blacks one man down for 40 minutes, is difficult as they were forced to scramble on attack and defence.

But it's fair to say the dual playmaker experiment is struggling to gel, and perhaps running out of time to fully click.

What worked for Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie is not with Richie Mo'unga at first-five.

Mo'unga had his moments – one nice wrap around setting Goodhue away – but he again started nervously with one poor pass and seemed reticent to challenge the line, though he lacked front foot ball.

Second time out the challenge for Mo'unga and Barrett in Perth was to be less in each other's pocket. They were better in this aspect but the All Blacks still look at their most potent when Barrett is at first receiver demanding the ball – as he did when hitting the line at pace to crash over in the second half.

The All Blacks showed character and never stopped coming in the second half but, only two tests out from the World Cup, concerns must be mounting over the form of Ben Smith on the right wing.

Lienert-Brown and Ngani Laumape both made positive cases in the midfield – certainly stronger impressions than Williams has thus far.

While the World cup is the primary focus this year, Wales can now, bizarrely, assume the No 1 ranking if they beat or even draw with Eddie Jones' experimental English side at Twickenham this weekend.

That prospect alone will fill the rest of the rugby world with greater hope of lifting the Webb Ellis crown.

Of much more immediate importance, the treasured Bledisloe is set for a decider at Eden Park.

After this rousing effort to pile on the most points the All Blacks have conceded in test history, the Wallabies will arrive there with confidence of reclaiming the Cup they last held way back in 2002.