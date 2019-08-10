How the players rated in the All Blacks' loss to the Wallabies.

All Blacks

Beauden Barrett - 7

The kick-happy fullback's execution was lacking off the boot, but his running game was dangerous and he was defensively sound.

Ben Smith - 6
No one can fault Smith's effort, but his impact was minimal on attack. He got stuck in defensively with a high tackle count.

Jack Goodhue - 5
After an opening 10 minutes where nothing went right, he atoned by setting up a try. Left early with a hamstring injury.

Jack Goodhue was forced off early due to injury. Photo / Photosport
Anton Lienert-Brown - 8

Did everything he could to

Wallabies