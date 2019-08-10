COMMENT:

Where's Tana Umaga's number? I need to ring him and ask about tiddlywinks.

The former All Blacks captain's protest to a referee ("It's not tiddlywinks, mate"), after being penalised for a tackle on Dan Carter during a Super Rugby semifinal in 2003, has been etched firmly into rugby folklore — and now World Rugby is trying out new, even more restrictive tackling rules.

It's fair to say Umaga's tackle would probably have drawn a yellow card these days and no one can possibly dispute the need for player welfare.

In 2017, when the existing tackling laws were introduced in

