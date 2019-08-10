After 17 weeks of gruelling action in the first division, the Howick Hornets and Mt Albert Lions have emerged as the top two teams with a week to play in the regular season, and will meet this Saturday in a clash which also sees the Roope Rooster challenge trophy go on the line.

The Hornets wrapped up the minor premiership last week and win or lose on Saturday they'll be officially presented with the Rukutai Shield, but will be desperate to retain control of the Roope Rooster which they have held for most of 2019.

Despite sitting in second position the Lions still aren't assured of making the play-offs, but a win will likely to see them avoid an elimination semi-final next week.

Coverage starts at 2pm, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

