COMMENT:

There has been a bit of soul searching that's gone on at Warriors HQ this week, because our performance last week wasn't up to scratch.

The Raiders are a force to be reckoned with this season, but we went into last Friday's game confident we could surprise some people.

That is all history now.

Advertisement

After a bad performance — particularly one you didn't see coming — everyone is forced to strip things back and have a good look in the mirror.

Stephen Kearney kicked things off immediately after the game, which was widely broadcasted. He is usually a reserved fella, Mooks, but he gave us the spray we deserved.

This week that emotion from the coaching staff hasn't really subsided either which shows how disappointed everyone was about the performance. It wasn't us and we know we are a hell of a lot better than what we dished out.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is the ideal captain to have in this situation. He is highly respected around the club and has implored everyone to remember the performance but park it and move it.

Roger always does his best to be upbeat and energetic, no matter what the challenge is.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

It's not easy being an NRL captain, especially representing a club from a one team town, but Roger takes it all in his stride and gets around everyone to make sure we're all moving in the same direction.

As a skipper Roger has developed a lot since I first arrived at the club. Back then he was a 24-year-old kid with a great desire to compete; he wanted to be the best in every drill, every training session and in the gym.

That competitiveness is still there, but he has developed in other ways.

Advertisement

He has become a student of the sport and added things to his game that he didn't have previously. Roger is also a lot calmer and more direct with his words, very important as a leader.

His opposing captain on Friday, Daly Cherry-Evans, is the ultimate footy head.

We used to room together when I was at Manly and he always had league on television. He loved it.

I also used to go round to his house on game day, before we headed to the ground. I remember one Saturday we were watching the early match and almost ended up being late to our game. He lived pretty close, but we got caught up in things and only just made it.

DCE is a natural footy player.

You could take him down to the park to play a game of touch and he would be the best player there. He's very instinctive and best when he plays what is in front of him.

Under Des Hasler, Manly have become a tough team defensively, as other sides have struggled to score points against them. They have their forwards rolling down the field with Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic playing off the back of them.

For us on Friday night the equation is pretty simple.

We need to be physically a lot better, compete, set a good platform and get back to all the good habits that had worked so well for us over the previous six weeks.