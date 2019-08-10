Former All Blacks star Duncan Robertson has revealed a hit and run driver saved his life.

The 72-year-old was hit by a car while pushing his wheelie rubbish bin to a collection point on a rural Queenstown road on the night of July 14.

The driver of the car fled the scene leaving Robertson unconscious, bleeding, and with smashed ribs and a shoulder injury.

In his first interview since the near-death experience, the veteran of 30 matches for the All Blacks in the 1970s, has revealed an unlikely positive outcome from the hit and run, with doctors diagnosing a heart

