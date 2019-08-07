Two legendary Kiwis are in contention to join the NRL Hall of Fame.

Stacey Jones and Ruben Wiki are among the 25 nominees for this year's induction

There are currently 106 former players as part of the Hall of Fame, with four usually added each year.

Nominees in 2019 include the likes of Gary Belcher, Steve Renouf, Kevin Walters, Geoff Toovey Greg Alexander, Paul Sironen, Craig Young, Paul Harragon and Danny Buderus.

Advertisement

There are players from every position, though it varies from one five eighth (Walters) to six second rowers.

An independent screening committee selected the 25 players, ahead of the formal induction of up to four players on August 14, alongside three Contributors.

Jones played 261 games for the Warriors between 1995 and 2005, as well as a farewell season in 2009, along with 46 Tests for New Zealand.

Wiki was the first player from this country to pass the 300 game in the NRL, and had played 312 by the time of his retirement in 2008.

Wiki spent 12 seasons at the Raiders — winning the 1994 premiership — before returning to his hometown club, becoming one of the most popular players in the club's history across four years and 87 games.

The long time Kiwis captain also represented New Zealand in 55 tests, which was a world record at the time of his retirement.

Former Kiwis captain and North Sydney Bears forward Mark Graham became the first New Zealander to be inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame last year.

The seven person panel which will decide the four inductees for 2019 include Wally Lewis, Bill Harrigan and journalist Danny Weidler.

Advertisement

Final 25 nominees for 2019 for NRL Hall Fame

Fullbacks

1. Eric Simms

2. Gary Belcher

3. Garry Jack

Wing

1. Denis Flannery

2. Ian Moir

3. Michael Hancock

Centre

1. Steve Renouf

2. Michael O'Connor

Five-eighth

1. Kevin Walters

Halfback

1. Geoff Toovey

2. Stacey Jones

3. Greg Alexander

Lock

1. Les Cowie

2. Bob Lindner

Second Row

1. Dick Thornett

2. Terry Randall

3. Rod Reddy

4. Paul Vautin

5. Paul Sironen

6. Craig Fitzgibbon

Prop

1. Craig Young

2. Ruben Wiki

3. Paul Harragon

Hookers

1. Elwyn Walters

2. Danny Buderus