He's one of the brightest young talents in the NRL, but Kalyn Ponga could very well have taken a different path had one presented itself.

A star in both league and union at the schoolboy level, when it came to turning one into a career the Newcastle Knights fullback to the option that was presented to him.

"I was given the opportunity to go to league and just took it straight away," he said in an appearance on Fox's Sunday Night with Matty Johns show.

"I just saw more opportunity in rugby league."

When asked if he had an avenue to chase a career in union down at the same time as his path to league stardom did, he responded: "For me there wasn't much of one, no."

As the 21-year-old has flourished in the 13-man game, first with the North Queensland Cowboys and now with the Knights, Rugby Australia have only been able to watch his rise.



This year, the Knights issued a 'hands-off' order to the 15-man game, after Ponga was approached by Wallabies coach Michael Cheika late in 2018 about switching codes.

"It's not surprising that rugby union have identified Kalyn as a talent they wish to get their hands on," Newcastle Knights chief executive Phil Gardner said in a statement in June.

"What does come as a surprise is that an official from their code would personally phone our talent despite the fact he has several seasons left to run on his contract.

"It is inappropriate for any contact to be made from rugby union – or anyone else for that matter - and it is extremely disappointing."

Had he wanted to look into a switch to the 15-man game, Ponga had previously expressed a desire to one day play for the All Blacks rather than the Wallabies. Eligible to play for both Australia and New Zealand through his Kiwi-born father, Andre, Ponga elected to represent Queensland, and therefore Australia, at the representative level in league. However, he would be able to elect to represent New Zealand in the 15-man game if he ever does switch codes.

Any code hopping would likely be a long way down the track for Ponga, who is less than two years into a five-year deal with the Knights.