Springbok Curwin Bosch has come out in defence of Beauden Barrett after the All Black was accused of 'cheating' in last Saturday's test in Wellington.

Some South African fans weren't happy when footage was posted on Twitter of Barrett rolling the ball a couple of metres forward towards the goal posts before successfully kicking a penalty for the All Blacks during the 16-16 draw with the Boks.

Referee Nic Berry appeared to make a mark and point at the posts a metre inside the South African 22m line – but as he turns his back to talk to All Blacks skipper Kieran Read, Barrett toed the ball a couple of metres further ahead.

It left several fans fired up on social media, with some even going as far as calling it 'cheating'.

Advertisement

#SSRugby : Watch closely what Beauden Barrett does with the ball as he prepares for the penalty kick pic.twitter.com/jfSqgr456D — Pieter van der Spuy (@PvdS13) July 28, 2019

However, Bosch – who is a goal kicker himself – spoke out on social media in response to the video that sparked the debate.

"We all do this. Look at penalties kicked to touch and tell me if you find someone who kicks it on the mark," the 22-year-old Springbok tweeted.

Curwin Bosch of the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen also echoed Bosch's sentiments, dismissing the incident as something "most goal kickers have done".

"Look, you guys (media) have watched a lot of footy from club level right to the very highest level; I would say most goal kickers have done that at some point in their time," Hansen said.

"Is it right? Probably not, but they all do it.

"Is it any different than when you get a penalty and kick for touch and end up taking two strides past the mark to kick it out? It's just what happens in footy."

Hansen added that there a bigger things to worry about in rugby.

"Well, there are four referees. So they are the judges aren't they? There are more things happening on the rugby field that are more concerning than that."

The All Blacks will face the Springboks again in their first match of the Rugby World Cup in September.