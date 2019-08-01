Peta Hiku doesn't often grab headlines.

Not in Auckland, and certainly not in Sydney.

But the 26-year-old centre is one of the most underrated, and effective players in the NRL, and the Warriors would be a bit lost without him.

He's got a definite X factor; the kind of instinctive player that was so prevalent in New Zealand league in the 1970s and 80s, before structures and science blanketed the game, and has the precious knack of making things happen.

Look at his impact on the Warriors' left edge in 2019, and particularly Ken Maumalo.

Maumalo has already scored 14 tries this year, matching his total achieved over across four previous seasons.

It's far from a coincidence, as Hiku's sleight of hand, clever angles and ability to confuse defenders has paid dividends.

"He is a massive asset to the team and I'm just glad I have got him on my side," said Maumalo. "He has pretty much put all my tries on a plate for me."

Last season, his first in Warriors colours, Hiku sparked the team's right edge, helping David Fusitu'a cross for a NRL-high 23 tries, almost double his previous best season tally.

"I've said it before about Peta," said Warriors coach Stephen Kearney. "You put him anywhere, playing in bare feet on a muddy ground and he will find a way to put someone in a bit of space. He's a natural footballer."

Hiku has a range of weapons to deploy — a Matt Gidley type flick, the feint, the dummy and the no-look tip on, exhibited beautifully in the recent win over the Knights.

Peta Hiku of the Warriors scores against the Knights. Photo / Photosport

But he's played less than half of his 121 NRL games in the centres (53) so where have that range of skills come from?

"I'm not too sure," said Hiku. "I'd only really played in the centres since I've played first grade. I like to play footy, I played a bit of touch growing up. It seems to help my game a little bit so it is good.

"Maybe on the right it was a natural thing. On the left it's something I have to work on, because I don't have that left hand grip. I'll like to say I just grew up with it but I don't know where it has come from."

Hiku's contribution goes beyond making space outside him. He's crossed for six tries this season (only behind Maumalo at the Warriors) and made 12 line breaks, with only seven players in the NRL recording more in 2019.

And while his defence has been criticised at times, he's also made 40 one on one tackles, the most at the Warriors, and averages 110 running metres per game.

It's quite an impact, given he was at the crossroads when he arrived at Mt Smart ahead of last season.

A torn ACL May 2016 ended that campaign for the Panthers, then he suffered a fractured eye socket in his comeback Penrith game the following year. After nine games – including four off the bench – he joined Warrington midway through 2017.

"It was a tough time," said Hiku. "I got injured in 2016 and then in 2017 I was let go to Warrington. There was actually doubt in the back of my mind — am I good enough to still be playing rugby league?"

Few players who head north return to the NRL, but for Hiku it sparked a desire.

"When I went away I started enjoying the footy again," said Hiku. "When I got the call from 'Mooks' (Kearney) I was happy to come back and do it but there was always doubt in the back of my mind, [thinking] am I able to match what everyone else here was doing. I've got past that stage now and put a bit more trust in myself to play my own game."

Hiku has an impressive record against the Raiders, with nine tries in as many games, including touchdowns in both wins last year. Before those victories, the Warriors had dropped four on the bounce against Canberra, including games at Mt Smart (2017) and New Plymouth (2016).