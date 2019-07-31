Kiwis legend Benji Marshall opens up on his playing future, his strong desire to don the black jumper again, and what it means to have Great Britain and Pacific nations playing in New Zealand later this year.

Benji Marshall is edging closer to a call on his NRL future, saying the biggest factor is deciding if he can live up to his own high standards next year.

The Kiwis legend also admits that Robbie Farah's retirement announcement on Tuesday gave him more food for thought, given their bond over so many years.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed some vintage moments this

