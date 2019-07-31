Kiwis legend Benji Marshall opens up on his playing future, his strong desire to don the black jumper again, and what it means to have Great Britain and Pacific nations playing in New Zealand later this year.

Benji Marshall is edging closer to a call on his NRL future, saying the biggest factor is deciding if he can live up to his own high standards next year.

The Kiwis legend also admits that Robbie Farah's retirement announcement on Tuesday gave him more food for thought, given their bond over so many years.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed some vintage moments this season and been a mainstay of the Wests Tigers' backline, playing a key role in most of their victories in 2019.

But he won't be rushing the "go or stay" question, nor let heart overrule head.

"I haven't made my decision yet, that's the thing," Marshall told the Herald .

"Everyone thinks I have made it because I am going okay at the moment. But I've asked for a couple more weeks to think about it and told Madge (Michael Maguire) to give me a bit of time."

Benji Marshall during a Kiwis training session. Photo / Photosport

All indications point to Marshall turning out for a 18th NRL season, though retirement is not completely out of the question.

"I've given the club an indication that my body and my mind is all good, but I haven't really thought about the big picture, what is best for my family and that kind of stuff," said Marshall.

"There are things that I haven't even thought about because I have been so focused on my footy. Like going through the rigours of pre-season again, got to talk myself through all that, the pros and cons of playing on.

"Probably the biggest thing for me is am I still contributing to the team or do I go out on my terms, is it going to be one year too long. Those are the kind of thoughts that you have. I'm leaning towards feeling like I am okay, but I just haven't talked through all those things like I did at the same time last year."

Benji Marshall with partner Zoe Marshall and their child. Photo / Photosport

The 302-game NRL veteran is happy for Farah, though joked that he had tried to persuade his fellow 2005 Premiership winner to continue.

"[He] grabbed me during the week and said he had made the decision," said Marshall. "I just made sure he was okay with it, asked his reasons why. I just tried to really talk him out of it to be honest, but it didn't work.

[But] seriously I am really happy he is at peace with the decision to retire and I know my one is going to have to come fairly soon. He has given me a lot to think about, with the points he has made about why he is retiring."

Like Farah, Marshall admits the extra recovery and rehab work required each week takes a toll. But he's handling the physical rigours well, and has still got the magic instincts, shown with the sidesteps off both feet to beat three Knights defenders and score a brilliant solo try last week.

"At the time you are caught up in the game," said Marshall. "It wasn't until afterwards, when I watched it back, and I was like 'I didn't think I could move that far sideways anymore'.

"That try was probably a reflection of where my body is at, being able to do that. All the work that I have been doing, the hours of just getting it right, has given me the ability to trust my body in that situation again."

An emotional Benji Marshall during the national anthem at the Oceania league test between the Kiwis and Mate Ma'a Tonga. Photo / Getty

While his club future is still to be confirmed, Marshall is desperate to be involved in the Kiwis' end of season campaign against Australia and Great Britain, after his fairytale recall for the Tonga test in June.

"I've been in Madge's ear saying I'm keen so hopefully he picks me," said Marshall. "The [Tonga] test showed me how much I missed the black jumper. It was like a dream come true for me again. It was so special for me and my family, especially when you think something is over and done; obviously it looked like I wasn't going to make it back there."

Facing the Great Britain Lions — assembled for the first time since 2007 — makes the prospect extra special, with their great names of the past like Ellery Hanley, Garry Schofield and Martin Offiah.

"I remember all those players," said Marshall. "Ellery was at the Tigers, he comes a lot of the end of year functions so I have had a bit to do with Ellery.

"They had some great players back then, and England is already strong so they are going to be very strong this time. It's so exciting we are going to get international rugby league back in New Zealand for an actual campaign, rather than a one off test. If we really want to grow the game here and the international game this is the perfect opportunity. The triple header at Eden Park will be amazing."

Tickets for the Lions tests and the Oceania Cup games featuring the Kangaroos, Tonga, Samoa, Fiji and Papua New Guinea go on general sale on Thursday. The tests in Hamilton and Christchurch are priced from $20, while tickets for the triple header in Auckland start from $25.

2019 Oceania Cup/Lions tour in New Zealand

26 October:

GB Lions v Tonga - Hamilton

2 November:

GB Lions v New Zealand - Eden Park, Auckland

Samoa v Fiji - Eden Park, Auckland

Australia v Tonga - Eden Park,Auckland

9 November:

New Zealand v GB Lions - Christchurch

Papua New Guinea v Fiji - Christchurch