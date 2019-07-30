An Australian Rules player remained on the field following a suspected concussion despite the fact he was in such a state that he thought he was playing for his former team.

The Herald Sun reports that Collingwood player Jordan Roughead thought he was playing for his old team the Western Bulldogs after suffering a head knock against the Richmond Tigers last Friday.

The newspaper reports that Roughead had an argument with a teammate before coming off the field then reportedly asked why there was so much 'black and white' in the crowd - the colours of his Collingwood side.

The 28-year-old play nine seasons for the Bulldogs before joining Collingwood this season.

Roughead then reportedly said 'what the hell is Bevo doing?' a reference to his former Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge.

Roughead remained on the field for a further eight minutes after the head knock which is being reviewed by the AFL. Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley revealed after the game that Roughead's condition was realised until a teammate mentioned it to club officials.

AFL football operation manager Steve Hocking told the Herald Sun that blame was not being pushed on Collingwood.

"That will only happen if there's something significant which has been missed and they've (Collingwood) clearly picked it up at the end," Hocking said.

"I don't know if there's been any contact with Collingwood, but it's certainly something which is on our radar because we've got to take that stuff seriously."