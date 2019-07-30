The Warriors have suffered another blow following their controversial loss to the Parramatta Eels over the weekend - Issac Luke will be sidelined for three weeks.

The star hooker faced a judicial hearing on a grade two dangerous throw offence he was charged with on Saturday night.

The Warriors accepted the offence, but were disputing the grading. If cleared, Luke would have been playing against the Raiders this Friday.

But it was not to be.

NRL.com reports Luke will likely have only three games left in Warriors colours after the tackle charge landed him a three-week ban. An extra week's suspension was added to his punishment for lifting Parramatta forward Dylan Brown.

Warriors hooker Issac Luke lifted Parramatta's Dylan Brown, who landed on his back.

Luke will miss Friday night's match, as well as round 21 and 22 against the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters.

He was named in the starting team to play this weekend, but will need to be replaced.

Unless the Warriors, who are positioned at 12th, can grind their way into the top eight it's likely the final three games of the regular season will be the 32-year-old's last for the Mt Smart-based team.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing match against Parramatta on Saturday, the Warriors are now looking forward, captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said.

The Warriors lost 24-22 with several spectators ridiculing the performance of the match referees for a number of calls made on the field.

Yesterday, the NRL admitted there were at least three mistakes made by the match officials in the second half alone.

"We are all disappointed but we are all ready to move on," said Tuivasa-Sheck. "It's been a couple of days now.

"We are looking forward to getting back home and playing against the Raiders. The more we focus on what happened before the more energy gets zapped from us."