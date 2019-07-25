COMMENT:

As much as it would seem that Sonny Bill Williams has been given the opportunity to control his World Cup fate, he really hasn't.

He's battling something which he's powerless to prevent and yet must confront if he is to be on the plane to Japan in September.

The only obstacle between him and a place at a third World Cup is injury. One more breakdown and you suspect that will be it: if his dicky knee caves in once more, or a volatile shoulder throws up a white flag, the risk of taking him to Japan will be

