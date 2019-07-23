Rugby league legends Steve Roach and Geoff Toovey have slammed struggling former Warrior and Cronulla halfback Shaun Johnson.

Johnson, who joined with the Sharks on a reported three-year $3 million contract during the off-season, has been misfiring at his new club with injury stealing some game time from the half.

The 28-year-old was dragged off the field in the Sharks' recent loss to the Broncos, prompting calls for the big money recruit to be dropped, while he was underwhelming in last Friday's narrow defeat to the Warriors – his first against his former club since leaving.

Speaking on Fox Sport Australia's 'Controversy Corner', Roach questioned whether Johnson was living up to his price tag.

Advertisement

"The trouble with the game now is you can't hide," said Roach.

"I was looking at some stats from Shaun Johnson and he has been paid huge amounts of money to come to Cronulla from the Warriors.

"He's only made three linebreaks this year, and four runs per game. Come on mate! You're getting $8-900,000, now if you're getting that sort of money you've got to be a matchwinner."

Shaun Johnson. Photo / Photosport

Fellow league great Toovey chimed in, saying Johnson lacked consistency.

"I reckon those linebreaks have all been in one game.

"He's very erratic; he's not a consistent player who makes those linebreaks every game. And that's the problem."

Daily Telegraph journalist Dean Ritchie suggested on the same show that Johnson's on-field woes could be due to homesickness.

"For me, he looks almost homesick," said Ritchie.

"He looks unsettled, he can't seem to find his way into the Sydney lifestyle.

"He's top five in the game when he wants to play. I think he's a freakish talent and he can't seem to find his way."

However, Toovey said it was no excuse, adding: "He's on big money, he's the star player, they've recruited him there. He needs to play every week which he hasn't done."