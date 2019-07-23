On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Meanwhile, England were hot favourites having claimed gold at last year's Commonwealth Games and Australia were set to defend three back-to-back World Cup titles.
Lack of exposure to world-class competition
With Netball New Zealand's rules not allowing players to compete in overseas netball leagues such as the Super Netball competition – without special exemption at least – many of the Ferns had not gone up against the world's top players in a long time.
There were also the likes of Bailey Mes and Shannon Saunders who hadn't even played in the black dress since the Commonwealth Games, leaving a gap in their experience on the international stage.
Most Silver Ferns were left to battle it out against one another in the domestic ANZ Premiership competition to improve their game.
Meanwhile, Australia's Super Netball competition, hailed as one of the sport's best leagues in the world, had attracted plenty of top players from England, Jamaica and South Africa, giving them all the exposure and opportunity to play each other.
Taking out the favourites
Finishing up second in their pool following a loss to Australia meant the Silver Ferns' journey to the grand final wasn't an easy one.
Pitted in the semifinal against the hosts, who had thousands of passionate English fans ready to cheer them on, made their odds of winning even slimmer.
Despite winning 83 of their 95 past encounters against the Roses, the Ferns were underdogs heading into the semi having lost the previous four, including a 13-goal loss in January's Northern Quad Series.
All the stats against them
Going into the grand final, the Silver Ferns only held a 35 per cent win rate over the Australian Diamonds historically, having won just 51 of the past 146 encounters.
Just last year, the Diamonds were one win away from breaking their longest streak of 10 back-to-back victories over the Ferns.
New Zealand had faced Australia in the past three Netball World Cup finals but had suffered narrow loses each time.
A one-goal loss to Australia in pool play only added to the many stats stacked against New Zealand to lift the trophy.
Australia's tactical approach
Australia head coach Lisa Alexander had a rare opportunity to rest her star players in the semifinal, having earned the "easier" clash against the South Africa Proteas.
Regular starters Steph Wood, Courtney Bruce and Kelsey Browne all spent two quarters on the bench while captain Caitlin Bassett was rested entirely.
Of course, it nearly backfired, with Australia only beating the Proteas by two goals, but it meant the squad was much fresher heading into the final.
Meanwhile, the Ferns' semifinal against England saw only one change in the second half to Taurua's starting lineup, which left little recovery time for the key players needed to face Australia.
Unconvinced Kiwi fans
Unlike England and Australia, the Silver Ferns weren't able to ride a wave of belief from Kiwi sports fans.
Fans genuinely wanted to believe the team when they said they could win the World Cup but deep down there was a sense that realistically it wasn't going to happen.
The Silver Ferns had to fight for backing by proving their improvements during pool play and it wasn't until they beat England that fans started to get on board with the winning culture they had so heavily promoted.
They were forced to create their own belief system but, in the end, that's what secured them the win.