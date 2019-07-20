Cheree Kinnear rates the players of the Silver Ferns following their 47-45 Netball World Cup semifinals win over the England Roses.

Maria Folau 9

Putting up a player-of-the-match performance, Folau was once again accurate and confident under the hoop.

She was confident against her defenders finishing up with an 85 per cent hit rate.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 10

Missing just one goal of her 26 shots - many of which were long-range - Ekenasio was a force to be reckoned with.

She carried herself with composure in the shooting circle and hardly looked flustered by England's defence, especially at critical moments.

Katrina Rore 8

Sporting the wing defence bib again, Rore was influential in the midcourt.

Her defence tactics from playing years in the circle shone through as she hunted ball and disrupted England's flow.

Laura Langman 8

Captain fantastic as they call her, Langman led her side with composure and confidence. She set a patient pace for the Ferns by treasuring possession and trusting her attacking unit under the post.

Jane Watson 10

The force behind the Silver Ferns' early lead, Watson was relentless in the defence circle.

Constantly snatching intercepts and getting into the heads of Roses shooters Helen Housby and Jo Harten, she was a key player who stood up and put up the fight of her life.

Casey Kopua 9

Backing up Watson with a just as impressive performance, Kopua brought invaluable experience to the Ferns' defence unit.

She forced turnovers at critical moments of the game and led from the front.

Shannon Saunders 8

Introduced in the second half as the only change for the Ferns, Saunders stormed onto the court.

Backing up Langman nicely in the midcourt, Saunders found good connection with Folau and Ekenasio.

Gina Crampton 7

Crampton found good connection with her shooters and stood up as one of the younger faces on court during the semifinal.