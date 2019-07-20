On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Anton Lienert-Brown – 5 Didn't really find a way into the game on attack, but muscled up defensively.
Ngani Laumape – 8 Everything he did, he did with intent. Set the tone on attack, got his reward in the form of the opening try and was faultless on defence.
Jordie Barrett – 2 Did little to write home about. Gave away a penalty in the opening minutes of the game and never found his footing. Not a test winger.
Beauden Barrett – 8 Solid off the tee, organised the attack nicely and even won a lineout. Broke the line a few times but made a couple of average passes trying to put teammates away. Made a try saving tackle late.
Aaron Smith – 5
Not a memorable outing for the halfback, who didn't find the opportunities to have much of an influence on the match.