It was scrappy, tight and tense, but the All Blacks got the job done in their first Rugby Championship test of 2019.

NZME's Christopher Reive rates the All Blacks in their 20-16 win over Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Ben Smith – 6
Carried the ball well and asked plenty of questions of the Argentinean defence.

Sevu Reece – 7
A solid debut from the young winger. Made the most of his opportunities on attack and defended well aside from one misread.

Anton Lienert-Brown – 5
Didn't really find a way into the game on attack, but muscled up defensively.

Ngani

