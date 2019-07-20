It was scrappy, tight and tense, but the All Blacks got the job done in their first Rugby Championship test of 2019.

NZME's Christopher Reive rates the All Blacks in their 20-16 win over Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Ben Smith – 6

Carried the ball well and asked plenty of questions of the Argentinean defence.

Sevu Reece – 7

A solid debut from the young winger. Made the most of his opportunities on attack and defended well aside from one misread.

Advertisement

Anton Lienert-Brown – 5

Didn't really find a way into the game on attack, but muscled up defensively.

Ngani Laumape – 8

Everything he did, he did with intent. Set the tone on attack, got his reward in the form of the opening try and was faultless on defence.

Jordie Barrett – 2

Did little to write home about. Gave away a penalty in the opening minutes of the game and never found his footing. Not a test winger.

Beauden Barrett – 8

Solid off the tee, organised the attack nicely and even won a lineout. Broke the line a few times but made a couple of average passes trying to put teammates away. Made a try saving tackle late.

Beauden Barrett cut through the Argentinean defence a number of times. Photo / Getty Images

Aaron Smith – 5

Not a memorable outing for the halfback, who didn't find the opportunities to have much of an influence on the match.

Ardie Savea – 7

Continues to impress on both ends; strong work cleaning out the ruck and beat his share of defenders.

Sam Cane – 8

Heavily involved in the early attack and strong on defence. A couple of missed tackles and a knock on take away from an otherwise impressive performance.

Vaea Fifita – 5

Strong at the set piece and around the breakdown, but struggled to get involved in open play.

Patrick Tuipulotu – 4

Wasn't targeted in the lineout and struggled to get involved outside of the breakdown.

Brodie Retallick – 8

Has he ever had a bad test? He'll remember his intercept try in the first half for a long time.

Brodie Retallick had another strong performance in the black jersey. Photo / Getty Images

Angus Ta'avao – 6

Made his tackles and fronted a strong All Blacks scrum.

Dane Coles – 6

Good at the set piece and tried to get involved on attack with a few carries. Still shaking off the rust.

Ofa Tuungafasi – 7 The pick of the front row on sheer defensive effort alone. Good at the ruck and at scrum time.

Reserves: Liam Coltman - 4, Atu Moli - 6, Nepo Laulala - 5, Jackson Hemopo - 5, Luke Jacobson - 6, Brad Weber - 5, Josh Ioane - NA, Braydon Ennor - 4