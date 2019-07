Howick and Northcote have been the top two teams in the first division all year, and this Saturday they go head-to-head in the round 4 livestreamed match.

The Hornets went outright first on the ladder with a win over Glenora last week, which also saw them retain the Roope Rooster challenge trophy, while the Tigers will be eyeing a quick bounce back from their loss to Mt Albert.

Catch the action from 2pm, with kick-off at 2.30pm.