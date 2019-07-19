COMMENT:

If you thought the tiebreaker during Monday's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's was stupid, let me take you back to the afternoon of Saturday, June 24, 1995, when, at the end of 80 minutes of the Rugby World Cup final, the All Blacks and South Africa are tied, 9-all.

Extra time, 10 minutes each way, begins. Andrew Mehrtens kicks a penalty after a minute. Joel Stransky kicks one for South Africa at nine minutes. Now it is 12-all. Two minutes into the second period of extra time Stransky kicks another, to make it 15-12, and so it stays

When a nation's rugby DNA changes...

