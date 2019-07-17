The Warriors are leading the charge for one of the biggest young forwards in the NRL, according to latest reports.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, who has played one first grade game for the Melbourne Storm, could become available after the 2020 season.

Fox Sports Australia has claimed the Warriors intend on making a three-year offer worth about $1.5m, but won't be the only club in the hunt for the 1.97m forward if the Storm don't retain him.

The Auckland club missed out on signing Brisbane prop Matt Lodge, while they were considering a big offer for young Eels back Dylan Brown who was raised in Auckland.

Fa'asuamaleaui, of Samoan descent, would add much needed size to an inconsistent Warriors pack.

The 19-year-old Fa'asuamaleaui, born in New South Wales and raised in Queensland, made his debut for the Storm in round 16 against the Dragons, playing just 27 minutes.

He is in the Queensland under-20 squad and was among the Australian Juniors try scorers when they beat New Zealand at Mt Smart Stadium last year.

Fa'asuamaleaui is said to be on a $110,000 Storm contract now, and just over double that for 2020.

In terms of a league education and chasing titles, the Storm will be a hard club to outbid.

The big forward has been named on the bench for Sunday's match against the wobbly Gold Coast Titans, with Storm coach Craig Bellamy resting some State of Origin players.