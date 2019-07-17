Australian Rugby League Commissioner and legend Mark Coyne has been stood down after what is being described as a "vile" incident in Singapore.

Coyne had his passport withheld for seven weeks following allegations he used "vile and disgusting" language towards public officials.

Coyne was involved in an argument outside a hotel on June 2, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

ARLC and NRL code-of-conduct rules make it obligatory for players, coaches and officers to self-report charges, even the prospect of being charged by police, whether overseas or in Australia, the SMH reported.

Advertisement

The former St George Illawarra captain was with friends in Singapore in the build-up to State of Origin 1 when he was held in a cell overnight and forced to surrender his passport.

A hotel doorman contacted police following the incident.

It is alleged Mark Coyne used disrespectful language to police and refused to take back his comments when invited to do so. Photo / Getty Images

It is alleged Coyne used disrespectful language to police and refused to take back his comments when invited to do so.

His plans to travel to Indonesia were halted after his passport was withheld.

The NRL was informed of the incident via its integrity unit.

Coyne remained quiet over the mater, fearing the ordeal could lead to embarrassment for the NRL.

Coyne missed all three Origin matches while in Singapore.

It is understood he will arrive home on Thursday.