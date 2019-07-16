Kodi Nikorima admits the desire to succeed against his former Brisbane teammates may have affected his judgement in the golden point period last Saturday night.

On an emotional return to the Queensland capital, where he had worn the Broncos jersey in 86 first grade appearances, Nikorima was a standout for the Warriors in the 18-18 draw.

He had his best game for the Auckland club since his mid-season transfer, though couldn't ice the impressive display with a field goal in the additional period, missing his three attempts.

The 25-year-old said that the chance to beat the club that had dispensed with his services could have clouded his focus, as he looked for the match winning play.

"[Maybe] I was thinking about it too much," said Nikorima. "Thinking 'How good will this be if I kick a field goal here?' I think I wanted it too much. Maybe I should have let Greenie (Blake Green] have a shot.

"I was thinking about how good of a story it would have been if I was to kick it here. But hey, it's not to be, the footy gods weren't on my side, and we will take the one point."

Nikorima's best field goal opportunity was in the final minute of normal time, when Jazz Tevaga was tackled in the shadow of the Brisbane goalposts, but the young lock knocked on.

The Warriors were then dominant in golden point, but slow set ups and lack of an alternative option to distract the defence meant Nikorima had little time to set properly.

His first two shots screwed well wide, while his third, from more than 40 metres out, looked on track before fading late to just miss to the left.

"If I had my time over again the first one I probably wouldn't have taken — I rushed it," said Nikorima. "The second one is probably as good a look as I will get and the third one went the closest. I remember watching it thinking 'Please go over, please go over'. I was watching it until the death and it just went to the left."

Down the years the Warriors have often struggled with the art of the extra point.

Stacey Jones was handy (14 field goals in 12 seasons), Shaun Johnson kicked 13 in his final six seasons at the club (including four last year) and James Maloney managed seven in three years but they were notable exceptions.

No one in the current Warriors team has kicked a field goal at NRL level, but Nikorima is happy to take the responsibility.

"I'll be practicing a lot more this week and for many weeks to come," said Nikorima. "I'm not going to let it affect me or shy away from it. If it happens again I'll be putting my hand for sure."

Nikorima's general play was outstanding on Saturday. He made 24 runs for more than 200 metres — staggering statistics for a half — and was combined well with Adam Blair and Peta Hiku on the left flank.

"I'm getting more confident every week, with my left edge in particular," said Nikorima.

He engineered two line breaks, constantly defenders out of position with his acceleration and kicked well, including a 40/20.

This week Nikorima is set to face Kiwis team mate Shaun Johnson, though the Sharks player is in doubt with an ankle injury.

"He might be injured," said Nikorima. "It's a bit unfortunate [if he is] because when you [face] your old teams you really want to [play]. It's obviously unfortunate for him but pretty good for us because he is a tremendous player. If he does play it will be a good game."