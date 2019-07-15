COMMENT:

Heading to bed in a sleep-deprived haze last night or among the many Kiwis on this side of the world waking to a hungover state, the five stages of cricket grief may only be setting in.

1. Denial: No, wait. Boundaries, seriously?

2. Anger: At the freak overthrows, the umpiring blunders, the ludicrous ICC laws.

3. Bargaining: For more than 25 years tied ODI games were decided by who lost fewer wickets. The last World Cup had different rules. If the 2015 final was tied, the trophy would be shared. Remember the Lions series, anyone?

4. Depression: Don't talk

