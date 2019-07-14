The Black Caps' World Cup campaign is over after arguably the greatest ODI ever played. But who shone and who struggled in the final against England?

Martin Guptill 4

Arrived with positive intent. Hit two boundaries and a six but then trapped in front by Chris Woakes' in-swing and wasted the crucial review. Ran hard in the super over to complement Jimmy Neesham but couldn't find enough space to squeeze two off the last ball, falling agonisingly short on the final run, which was always a stretch.

Henry Nicholls 8

Gutsy innings on a difficult pitch. Never looked entirely comfortable but survived a possibly fortunate lbw review to push on and top score with 55 from 77. Fell chopping on to Woakes' cross-seam but gave New Zealand a rare platform.

Kane Williamson 7

Fell for 30 off 53, edging while playing a drive away from his body. Instrumental in inspiring his team to stay in the fight through all the drama.

Ross Taylor was dismissed for 15. Photo / Getty Images

Ross Taylor 5

Tough on Taylor. He copped one of two poor lbw decisions from South African umpire Marais Erasmus – ball tracking showed the Woakes ball was bouncing over leg stump. With the review already squandered, Taylor had no choice but to depart for 15 off 31.

Tom Latham 7

Disappointing dismissal, chipping a slower ball full toss - which should have been slapped to the boundary - to mid-off. On the whole, though, Latham's 47 from 56 helped hold the innings together.

Jimmy Neesham hits a boundary at Lord's. Photo / Getty Images

Jimmy Neesham 9

Looked good with the bat only to be caught in two minds against a Liam Plunkett slower ball, hitting a dolly to mid-on after striking a boundary the previous ball. Took 3-43 from seven overs, and then held his nerve in the Super Over to strike one six and 14 runs to almost get New Zealand home.

Colin de Grandhomme 8

Muddling batting knock, scoring 16 from 28 balls after never getting his timing. Superb performance with the ball, finishing with 1-25 from 10 overs which included two maidens. Claimed the big wicket of Joe Root through pure frustration – not an easy feat against England's test captain.

Mitchell Santner 5

Finished five not out and only required for three overs which went for 11 runs.

Matt Henry appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of England's Jos Buttler. Photo / Getty Images

Matt Henry 8

Did the damage with the new ball to break England's vaunted opening partnership and send Jason Roy on his way. Finished with 1-40 from 10 overs, bowling two maidens in tandem with de Grandhomme to start the strangulation.

Trent Boult 6

Dudded out of a first ball Roy wicket by a poor decision from Erasmus. Boult's beautiful in-swing caught Roy plumb. New Zealand's review stuck with the umpire's decision, with less than half the ball projected to clip leg stump. Boult went wicketless from there – finishing 0-67 from 10. Took the difficult Ben Stokes catch on the boundary, but then stepped on the rope, in one of many game-swinging moments at the death.

Lockie Ferguson's brilliant outfield catch ended England skipper Eoin Morgan's innings. Photo / Getty Images

Lockie Ferguson 9

Magnificent outfield catch, diving forward with his fingers sneaking under the ball, to dismiss England skipper Eoin Morgan. Claimed 3-50 from 10 overs to complete a brilliant tournament.