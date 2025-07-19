Live updates of the football friendly between the Wellington Phoenix and Championship side Wrexham AFC.

The Welsh side, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, finish their Wrexham Down Under tour following matches against Sydney FC (lost 2-1) and Melbourne Utd (won 3-0).

Wellington Phoenix: 1. Josh Oluwayemi, 5. Fin Roa Conchie, 9. Hideki Ishige, 15. Isaac Hughes, 17. Gabriel Sloane-Rodrigues, 18. Lukas Kelly-Heald, 24. Xuan Loke, 25. Kazuki Nagasawa (c), 27. Matthew Sheridan, 29. Luke Brooke-Smith, 39. Jayden Smith

Subs: 35. Matt Foorde, 40. Eamonn McCarron, 31. Ryan Lee, 32. Ryan Watson, 33. Dylan Gardiner, 34. Nick Murphy, 36. Luke Mitchell, 37. Anaru Cassidy, 42. Fergus Gillion, 44. Dan Makowem, 45. Lewis Partridge, 46. Lachlan Candy, 47. Luke Flowerdew, 48. Mac Munro

Wrexham AFC: 1. Arthur Okonkwo, 24. Dan Scarr, 4. Max Cleworth, 3. Lewis Brunt, 47. Ryan Longman, 37. Matty James, 6. Tom O’Connor, 38. Elliot Lee, 7. James McClean (c), 45. Harry Ashfield, 18. Ryan Hardie

Subs: 21. Danny Ward, 13. Callum Burton, 34. Aaron James, 19. Jacob Mendy, 5. Eoghan O’Connell, 44. MaxPurvis, 23. Sebastian Revan, 29. Ryan Barnett, 15. George Dobson, 12. George Evans, 40. Alex Moore, 22. Modou Faal, 9. Ollie Palmer, 42. Callum Edwards