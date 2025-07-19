Advertisement
Updated

Football: All Whites defender Liberato Cacace joins Wrexham on three-year deal

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Wrexham are owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. are taking on the Wellington Phoenix in a pre-season friendly. Video / Herald NOW
All Whites defender Liberato Cacace has signed with Wrexham AFC on the eve of their friendly clash with the Wellington Phoenix.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have splashed the cash for the 24-year-old, with reports saying the Welsh club has paid a transfer fee of around $8.9m for

