Wrexham are owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. are taking on the Wellington Phoenix in a pre-season friendly.

All Whites defender Liberato Cacace has signed with Wrexham AFC on the eve of their friendly clash with the Wellington Phoenix.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have splashed the cash for the 24-year-old, with reports saying the Welsh club has paid a transfer fee of around $8.9m for Cacace, a deal that is worth double their previous record fee.

Sadly for Phoenix fans, Cacace won’t play in Saturday afternoon’s pre-season friendly, which is Wrexham’s final match Down Under before returning home to prepare for their first campaign back in England’s second-tier Championship.

Cacace said he was “absolutely delighted” to commit to Wrexham

and can’t wait to get started at the club.