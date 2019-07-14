Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket

2019 Cricket World Cup: Simon Wilson - The cricket in our hearts

Simon Wilson
By
9 mins to read
Captain Kane. Enough said. Photo / AP

Captain Kane. Enough said. Photo / AP

At the end of the New Zealand innings we hadn't scored quite enough runs to win. 245 was a par score and we stopped at 241. Oh well, nothing new there. Bring it on.

That

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Cricket